Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Take inspiration from frontline soldiers': PM Modi hails medical staff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed frontline soldiers, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, who are battling against the COVID-19 pandemic and said that all should take inspiration from them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 12:07 IST
'Take inspiration from frontline soldiers': PM Modi hails medical staff
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed frontline soldiers, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, who are battling against the COVID-19 pandemic and said that all should take inspiration from them. Thanking the "foot soldiers" fighting the battle against coronavirus from the frontlines during his Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister said: "There are many soldiers who are fighting coronavirus, not from their homes but from outside their homes. These are our front line soldiers, especially our brothers and sisters on duty as nurses, doctors and paramedical staff."

"We have to take inspiration from our frontline soldiers, our nurses and doctors who are battling coronavirus," he said. Recalling touching words of Acharya Charak referring to doctors, Prime Minister said: "Today when I witness the sacrifice, perseverance and dedication of our doctors, the words by Acharya Charak are very much visible in doctor's lives today."

Quoting Charak Modi said: "The best doctor is one who serves the patient with benevolence and not for money and selfish desire." He also stressed that battle against coronavirus is a tough one and required harsh decisions to keep India safe.

It was the first Mann Ki Baat after the 21-day nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Vitriol and violence: A coronavirus death exposes paranoia in India

When Satyaki Mitras father developed a mild fever in mid-March, the graduate student in Philadelphia wasnt especially worried. He told his 57-year-old father, living in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, to get tested for the new coronavir...

Earth Hour goes digital for first time in history due to COVID-19 pandemic

The annual observation of Earth Hour in the night of the last Saturday of March held a special significance this year after it was observed digitally in various parts of the world due to the ongoing global health crisis due to the coronavir...

Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 52,547- RKI

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 52,547 and 389 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.Cases rose by 3,965 compared wit...

US agency includes gun sellers as 'critical' infrastructure

A gun rights group is cheering the Trump administrations designation of the firearms industry, including retailers, as part of the nations critical infrastructure during the coronavirus emergency. The designation by the federal Cybersecurit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020