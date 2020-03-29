'Take inspiration from frontline soldiers': PM Modi hails medical staff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed frontline soldiers, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, who are battling against the COVID-19 pandemic and said that all should take inspiration from them. Thanking the "foot soldiers" fighting the battle against coronavirus from the frontlines during his Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister said: "There are many soldiers who are fighting coronavirus, not from their homes but from outside their homes. These are our front line soldiers, especially our brothers and sisters on duty as nurses, doctors and paramedical staff."

"We have to take inspiration from our frontline soldiers, our nurses and doctors who are battling coronavirus," he said. Recalling touching words of Acharya Charak referring to doctors, Prime Minister said: "Today when I witness the sacrifice, perseverance and dedication of our doctors, the words by Acharya Charak are very much visible in doctor's lives today."

Quoting Charak Modi said: "The best doctor is one who serves the patient with benevolence and not for money and selfish desire." He also stressed that battle against coronavirus is a tough one and required harsh decisions to keep India safe.

It was the first Mann Ki Baat after the 21-day nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.