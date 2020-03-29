Left Menu
MP: Female cop faces action for writing 'I've violated lockdown, stay away from me' on labourer's forehead

A female cop in Madhya Pradesh now faces action for writing "I have violated lockdown, stay away from me" on the forehead of a labourer. Termed as unacceptable by her own force, the action comes at a time when thousands of migrant workers are heading back home as they have no work after the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19.

ANI | Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-03-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 14:26 IST
Footage of the viral video in which the police woman scribbled on the forehead of labourer. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A female cop in Madhya Pradesh now faces action for writing "I have violated lockdown, stay away from me" on the forehead of a labourer. Termed as unacceptable by her own force, the action comes at a time when thousands of migrant workers are heading back home as they have no work after the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19. Superintendent of Police, Chhatarpur, Kumar Saurabh on Sunday said that the said officer, had been identified and assured of strict action against her according to the law.

The shocking incident came to light when a video of her writing the sentence on the forehead using a sketch pen went viral on social media. "We verified the authenticity of the video today and came to the conclusion that it was done by a 2016 batch Sub-Inspector. The incident of writing on their foreheads happened during the medical examination of the laborers who had come from Uttar Pradesh. This is totally unacceptable and therefore, the action is being taken against the policewoman as per the law," Saurabh told reporters here.

The police official also said that the entire police force is being briefed about the incident. Migrant workers in very large numbers have been trekking back to their villages on foot from Delhi and other cities around the country owing to the paucity of work following the nationwide lockdown.

The lockdown was announced by the Central government on Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI

