Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the "courage and dedication" of nurses who are fighting a war against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 14:50 IST
PM Modi thanks 'courage and dedication' of nurses in war against coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the "courage and dedication" of nurses who are fighting a war against COVID-19. "I salute every nurse today. You all work with incomparable dedication. This is a coincidence that the year 2020 is being observed as the International Year of Nurses and Midwives by the whole world," said PM Modi in his radio show 'Mann ki Baat'.

The day is associated with Florence Nightingale,200 years ago "who gave nursing a new identity". "This year has been a test for the whole nursing community. I am sure that not only will you emerge as winners but also save many lives as well. It is due to the courage and dedication of friends like you that we are able to fight such a war," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the country is worried about the health of all health workers equally as much as they are concerned about the patients. He further announced health insurance worth Rs 50 lakh for over 20 lakh health workers "so that you can lead the nation in this fight with more confidence".

During the programme, the Prime Minister asked for the forgiveness of all countrymen, and especially the poor, for the nationwide lockdown in the country in the view of the novel coronavirus. He also said that the battle against coronavirus is a tough one and it required harsh decisions to keep India safe. During his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

