979 positive COVID-19 cases in India; 25 deaths: Health Ministry

With six deaths and 106 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours from six states, the total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in India stood at 979, the central government said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:16 IST
Lav Aggrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, speaking at a press conference on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With six deaths and 106 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours from six states, the total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in India stood at 979, the central government said on Sunday. "Till now there have been 979 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country, including 25 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 106 new positive cases and six deaths from six states have been reported," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today in the ministry's daily briefing.

On being asked about the number of COVID-19 patients who are presently on ventilators, Aggarwal said: "The data is being monitored at the state level. High-risk cases, which include age/contact history as criteria and which are found serious are monitored. Figures are not available with me right now." As seen across the world, ventilators are crucial in the battle against infectious disease caused by the virus. According to statistic put out by the World Health Organization, one in six COVID-19 patients turn seriously ill and can develop breathing difficulties.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) a total of 34,931 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far. "Till today we have conducted 34,931 tests. Capacity utilization in the ICMR network is around 30 per cent. We have increased some labs, 113 have been made functional and 47 private labs have been given approval," Dr R Ganga Ketkar of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs Punya Salila Srivastava said that states have been instructed to seal their borders and directions have been issued that district and state borders should be effectively be sealed. "The States and Union Territories have also been directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways. However, the supply of essential items will not be stopped. By and large, there has been "effective implementation" of guidelines across all States and UTs and essential supplies have also been maintained," she said.

Srivastava said that the District Magistrate (DMs), District Collectors (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of each district have been asked to provide food and shelter to stranded labour. "We have asked DMs, DCs and SPs of each district to provide food and shelter to stranded labour. The labourers who are still stranded will be taken to their destination and they will be put under home quarantine for 14 days. The district authorities are also asked to give orders asking landlords not to ask for rent from their tenants for one month," she said.

Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, the union health ministry said: "Under Indian Railways, 1.25 lakh wagons transporting essential commodities, such as food grains, sugar, salt, coal, petroleum, etc, have been operated in the last 5 days," he added. Commenting upon the personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh for accidental loss of life to healthcare workers on account of contracting COVID-19, Aggarwal said: "Along with public healthcare workers, this scheme will also cover healthcare workers who are working in private hospitals. The details of the scheme are being discussed with New India Insurance Company." (ANI)

