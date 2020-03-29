Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thalassery-Coorg Highway blockade : Kerala CM requests PM's intervention

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention in the matter of blocking Thalassery-Coorg State Highway-30 by Karnataka Police.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:17 IST
Thalassery-Coorg Highway blockade : Kerala CM requests PM's intervention
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention in the matter of blocking Thalassery-Coorg State Highway-30 by Karnataka Police. "The Thalassery-Coorg SH-30 has been a lifeline for transportation of essential commodities across the border for a long time," Vijayan wrote.

The Kerala Chief Minister further pointed out that the Karnataka government has erroneously assumed that the majority of COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala are in the bordering districts and hence banned the movement of vehicles on SH-30. "The Karnataka government has justified the blocking of this road by saying that the majority of the identified cases of COVID-19 in Kerala are from the bordering districts with Karnataka. This is contrary to the facts. The incidence of COVID-19 in Kerala is mainly noticed in people returning from abroad. Our government has taken effective measures to monitor COVID-19 spread. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala is only 165 when compared to 1,34,370 persons kept under isolation and observation till March 28, 2020," Vijayan wrote to the Prime Minister.

Vijayan requested the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter to ensure that SH-30 reopens hence permitting the movement of goods vehicles carrying essential commodities at a time when the national lockdown is in force. A three-week lockdown was called in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Employee of Air India subsidiary tests positive

An employee of the Air Indias ground handling subsidiary has tested positive for novel coronavirus, sources said on Sunday. The female employee of the Air India Air Transport Services Ltd AIATSL has been admitted to the BMC hospital in the ...

Syria declares first coronavirus death

A woman in Syria died on Sunday of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said, marking the countrys first officially declared death from COVID-19. The woman died as soon as she was admitted to hospital, the health ministry said in a st...

Ten people put into quarantine in Telangana

Ten People in Telangana have been put in quarantine after it was learnt that they attended a religious programme held in New Delhi. One person from Nizamabad, who also attended the same programme, has tested positive for coronavirus.Nirmal ...

Nepal extends lockdown till April 7

The Nepal government on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown by a week till April 7 to check the spread of coronavirus which has claimed over 31,000 lives across the world so far. In a meeting at the Prime Ministers official residence in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020