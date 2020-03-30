Fight against coronavirus: Senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi contributes Rs one crore in PM's relief fund

Senior lawyer and constitutional law expert Rakesh Dwivedi donated Rs one crore to the Prime Minister Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) fund on Monday to aid the fight against COVID-19. Two days ago, the seniormost judge in the Supreme Court, Justice N V Ramana, contributed Rs three lakh to relief funds, including the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, for helping people facing difficulties in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Dwivedi said the problems being faced by poor people and migrant workers are grave and people should come forward to help them by donating to the prime minister's fund. "The problems of the poor, especially the migrants, are grave. We have to fight the coronavirus and hunger together. I have donated a sum of Rs one crore to the PM CARES fund. I would humbly request my friends to donate whatever they can to the fund or the organisations engaged in helping the poor. This self-sacrifice is valuable in winning the war against the coronavirus," he told PTI.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,071 across the country, including 29 deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.