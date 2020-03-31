Russia postpones smartphone software law until Jan 2021 -TASS

Russia on Tuesday pushed back legislation that would require all smartphones, computers and smart TV sets sold in Russia to come pre-installed with Russian software, by six months until January 1, 2021, the TASS news agency reported.

The bill, which won approval from Russia's lower house of parliament in November 2019, seeks to help Russian IT firms compete with foreign companies.

