Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands go on unpaid leave as US, S.Korea fail to agree on military costs

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:57 IST
Thousands go on unpaid leave as US, S.Korea fail to agree on military costs

South Korea on Tuesday criticized the U.S. military's decision to place thousands of Korean workers on unpaid leave this week, after the two allies failed to sign a new cost-sharing agreement. South Korea and the United States are embroiled in a dispute dating back almost two years over how much each should pay to support the roughly 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended in an armistice, rather than a peace treaty.

With no new pact months after the last agreement expired at the end of 2019, about half of the nearly 9,000 South Koreans employed by the U.S. military command will be placed on unpaid leave starting on Wednesday. U.S. officials have said they will cover the payroll for more than 4,500 workers deemed essential. South Korean negotiator Jeong Eun-bo said South Korea regrets the move and the United States had not agreed to proposals that would have prevented the furloughs while a new so-called "Special Measures Agreement" (SMA) is hammered out.

"The decision by the U.S. side to implement the unpaid leave for our workers as planned does not properly reflect the situation of the negotiations and we think this is regrettable," Jeong told a briefing in Seoul. "We urge the U.S. to take measures to ensure the workers subject to the furlough scheme can swiftly return to work."

The move comes as South Korea and the U.S. military there battle outbreaks of the coronavirus, which has placed an economic strain on many residents. North Korea has also continued to test fire missiles, and South Korea said the furlough could undermine military readiness. U.S. officials have previously said that a separate deal to address the workers would have undermined efforts to reach an overall agreement.

A spokesman for United States Forces Korea (USFK) said the U.S. Secretary of Defense had made a "generous contribution" in authorizing funding for the workers deemed to be working in "key life, health, safety, and readiness positions." "USFK will retain more than 4,500 Korean National employees - and furlough less than 4,500 - as we seek a swift conclusion to the SMA lapse and end the partial furlough," USFK spokesman Colonel Lee Peters told Reuters.

He said he could not comment on the status of the negotiations. Washington had demanded up to $5 billion a year, more than five times the $870 million that Seoul agreed to pay last year under a one-year deal, though U.S officials said they have "compromised" on the numbers.

Jeong said that the two countries had "substantially narrowed" their differences and were making the utmost effort to sign a new agreement soon. "We expect an agreement to be finalised soon," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Be careful while treating people with respiratory complications: Chandigarh Administrator to doctors

Expressing concern about possible infection of doctors and health workers attending to COVID-19 patients, Chandigarh administrator V P Singh Badnore on Tuesday asked them to be very careful while treating patients with respiratory complicat...

Doping-WADA reinstates International Taekwondo Federation

The International Taekwondo Federation ITF was removed from the World Anti-Doping Agency WADAs non-compliant list, WADA said on Tuesday following a vote by its executive committee. The ITF had been ruled non-compliant in October last year f...

Norway PM sees positive early signs in fight against coronavirus

Norway for the first time saw a day-to-day decline in the number of admissions to hospitals due to coronavirus infections, a positive trend which, if confirmed, may lead to an easing of some restrictions, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on...

Myanmar charges journalist under terrorism law, blocks news websites

A Myanmar court charged a journalist who published an interview with the Arakan Army rebel group under a terrorism law on Tuesday while his website and others that cover conflict in the troubled western Rakhine state were blocked in the cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020