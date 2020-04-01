Left Menu
12 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi quarantined, says Karnataka Health Minister

Sixty-two Indonesian and Malaysian nationals who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi had visited Karnataka as well. Twelve such people have been quarantined, informed state Health Minister on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-04-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 11:13 IST
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Sixty-two Indonesian and Malaysian nationals who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi had visited Karnataka as well. Twelve such people have been quarantined, informed state Health Minister on Wednesday. "We got information that 62 Indonesian and Malaysian nationals who took part in prayers in Delhi, had also visited Karnataka. We have detected 12 such people and quarantined them. The home department will investigate the case further," said B Sriramulu, Karnataka Health Minister.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the accurate number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building. The religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13 and March 15.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

