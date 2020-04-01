Left Menu
All SC judges donate Rs 50K each to PM fund on coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:44 IST
All Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice of India donated Rs 50,000 each to the PM CARES fund to aid the nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. An official of the apex court told PTI that all the 33 judges including the CJI have donated Rs 50,000 each to the fund.

He said cheques have already been sent to the fund. Earlier, Justice N V Ramana, senior-most judge after CJI S A Bobde, had donated Rs 1 lakh each to PM’s fund and funds of chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh And Telangana.

