23 COVID-19 cases and one death in Bihar till now: CM Nitish Kumar

A total of 23 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Bihar till now while one person has died of the infection, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday. "23 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Bihar till now while one person has died due to the virus. We all are alert and working towards to contain the spread of coronavirus," Kumar said addressing a press meet here.

He said a decision had been taken on March 22 and some limited areas in the state were put under lockdown. "A meeting was held on March 22 and some limited areas of the state were put under lockdown. The Chief Secretary chaired a meeting via video conference on March 25 and directed all the officers to keep a tap on people's movement in and out of the state," he said.

"All the public representatives were also roped in this process," he added. He said with the efforts of government, the people have understood that social distancing is important and people who have come from outside the state and the country should go under test.

"We are monitoring and people who have come from outside are being tested," he said. Nitish said that Disaster Management has been given the responsibility to take care of the migrant people who are in the state.

"People from other states who are working here are being provided shelter homes, food and other essentials. We have given the responsibility of it to Disaster Management," he said. He said that the arrangements have been made on the state border for the people.

"All arrangements have been made on the border for the people who come from other states however the people who were coming from the different states have decreased but we are providing every essential whoever is coming," he said. "The state government is working towards the people's need and will provide every help to the people. Also, the state government has allotted funds to the Disaster Management to take care of it," he added.

He said that the government will provide Rs 1000 to 1.68 crore ration card-holders as financial help. "There is 85 per cent of people are ration card-holders and in cities, there are 72 per cent people who have ration cards. We have decided to transfer Rs 1000 in every card-holders' account as financial help in this lockdown period. The work has been started in this regard from today," he said. (ANI)

