J-K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in Jamgund area of LoC in Kupwara sector.

Army troops intercepted a group of five to six terrorists who tried to cross the fence in 'Teen Behak' in the Jumgund area at around 1 pm. The group later fired on the troops.

Later, additional troops were rushed to the area. All the exit points have been sealed. (ANI)

