Individuals, organisations in India and abroad can contribute to PM CARES Fund: Sources

The central government has taken the decision to receive foreign donations for the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund, sources said. "In view of the interest expressed to contribute to government's efforts, as well as keeping in mind the unprecedented nature of pandemic, contributions to the trust can be done by individuals and organisations, both in India and abroad," sources said on foreign contribution to PM CARES Fund.

"A public charitable trust PM CARES Fund was set up in view of several spontaneous requests from India and abroad for making generous contribution to support the govt in its fight against COVID-19," they added. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created PM CARES Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause. (ANI)

