BDL donates Rs 9.02 Cr to PM CARES Fund

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has contributed Rs 9.02 crores to PM CARES fund to fight the surging coronavirus cases in the country. The amount included a one-day salary of BDL employees and the funds allocated under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The Ministry of Defence said in a statement, "Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has contributed Rs 9.02 crores to PM CARES fund to fight #COVID19. The amount includes a one-day salary of employees of BDL and the funds under CSR: Ministry of Defence"

Meanwhile, Ministry of Defence has issued a clarification after reports emerged in a section of media that stated that BDL has only contributed Rs 50 lakh meant for Personal Protection Equipment were redirected to PM CARES fund by Bharat Dynamics Limited Such reports are false and the Ministry of Defence strongly denies the reports.

In another statement, Defence Ministry said, "Ministry of Defence has seen reports in a section of media stating that Rs 50 lakh meant for Personal Protection Equipment were redirected to PM CARES fund by Bharat Dynamics Limited, a Defence public sector undertaking. Ministry strongly denies such reports." (ANI)

