Punjab police felicitate sanitation workers with kits

Punjab police distributed masks, gloves and personal protection equipment (PPE) to the sanitation workers here on Friday amid the nationwide lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:16 IST
Punjab Police felicitating sanitation workers in Amritsar . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab police distributed masks, gloves and personal protection equipment (PPE) to the sanitation workers here on Friday amid the nationwide lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. "The sanitation workers are performing their duty under high risks. The public must understand that these workers leave their families and work for the betterment of society," District Commissioner of Police Jagmohan told ANI.

"It felt great that the Punjab police felicitated us. They gave us refreshments, masks, gloves and PPE. We are all fighting together against coronavirus," said a sanitation worker. The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At present, there are 2088 COVID-19 active cases in the country. (ANI)

