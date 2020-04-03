SC notice to Centre on plea seeking minimum wages for migrant workers amid lockdown
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central government on a petition seeking immediate direction for the payment of basic minimum wages to migrant workers, adversely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:50 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central government on a petition seeking immediate direction for the payment of basic minimum wages to migrant workers, adversely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. A bench headed by Justice L Nageshwar Rao and also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta sought the response from the Central government by April 7.
The petition, filed by social activists Harsh Mander and Anjali Bhardwaj, sought an immediate direction to the Central government for payment of basic minimum wages to migrant workers. The plea said that the 21-day lockdown, imposed in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, under the Disaster Management Act discriminated among the citizens. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- SC
- Supreme Court
- Harsh Mander
- Anjali Bhardwaj
ALSO READ
Goa health minister inspects screening facilities at Dabolim Airport amid coronavirus scare
BOJ announces unscheduled 1 trillion yen JGB purchase to stem rising bond yields
Facebook scrambles as use soars in time of isolation
EXCLUSIVE-India mulls up to $1.6 bln rescue plan for aviation sector after coronavirus -sources
On this day, in 2016 England scripted highest chase in T20 WC history