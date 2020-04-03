SC notice to Centre on plea seeking minimum wages for migrant workers amid lockdown

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central government on a petition seeking immediate direction for the payment of basic minimum wages to migrant workers, adversely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. A bench headed by Justice L Nageshwar Rao and also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta sought the response from the Central government by April 7.

The petition, filed by social activists Harsh Mander and Anjali Bhardwaj, sought an immediate direction to the Central government for payment of basic minimum wages to migrant workers. The plea said that the 21-day lockdown, imposed in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, under the Disaster Management Act discriminated among the citizens. (ANI)

