30-year-old man lodges FIR against father for flouting lockdown orders in Delhi
The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a man for not following lockdown orders in Vasant Kunj after his 30-year-old son approached the police and complained that his father ventures out of the house every day, informed Delhi Police on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:10 IST
The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a man for not following lockdown orders in Vasant Kunj after his 30-year-old son approached the police and complained that his father ventures out of the house every day, informed Delhi Police on Friday. The man complained to the police that his 59-year-old father has not been following the lockdown orders and steps out of the house despite the man requesting his father to not do so.
The country is under a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to check the spread of the highly contagious virus that has wreaked havoc across the globe. Social distancing is one of the measures through which a person can avoid catching the virus and lockdown was imposed to break the chain and stop the transmission.
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At present, there are 2088 COVID-19 active cases in the country. (ANI)
