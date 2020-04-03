1,100 detained in Ludhiana for violating lockdown

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ashwani Kapoor on Friday said that 1,100 people were detained in the district for allegedly violating the nationwide lockdown. "People habitually violate the lockdown. Today we detained 1,100 people. We left first time offenders with a warning and after filling personal bond. We register a case against the second-time offenders," Kapoor told ANI.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said that any decision on extending the curfew beyond April 14 will depend on the prevailing situation in respect to the coronavirus lockdown, according to the Chief Minister's Office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 24 midnight to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

A total of 51 people have been confirmed positive for coronavirus in Punjab and five people have died due to the infection till now, the state Health Department said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.