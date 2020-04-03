Madras HC directs distribution of COVID-19 relief to migrant workers in TN at PDS outlets

The Madras High Court on Friday directed distribution of state government's COVID-19 relief assistance meant for migrant workers essential commodities like rice and dhal at ration shops. A Special Division Bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar heard four different petitions seeking separate relief, but all of which emerged from the present scenario of the nation's battle against the scourge of coronavirus.

Hearing a PIL that sought a direction from the Court to treat patients affected by COVID-19 using traditional 'Siddha' medicine 'Kabasura Kashayam', the bench directed the Tamil Nadu government to take a decision on its usage in accordance with the guide lines issued by Central Government. In another plea seeking door to door delivery of relief assistance to ration card holders to avoid crowding in Public Distribution System outlets, the government submitted that direct handover was impossible.

Detailed guidelines have been issued to avoid large gathering of people in PDS stores, the government submitted. The court recorded the submission, which cited guidelines like distribution of tokens to ration card holders to avoid crowd and directed the state to file a counter affidavit and posted the matter to April 9.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced cash assistance of Rs 1,000 to 'rice' card holders and essential commodities ike rice, dhal and cooking oil free of cost to all types of card holders. After hearing another petition, the bench directed distribution of relief -essential commodities- to migrant and construction workers at PDS outlets nearest to their present place of stay considering their inconvenience in approaching the district collectors' offices.

The matter was posted to April 9. The government had announced 15 kg of rice, one kg each of dhal and cooking oil to migrant and construction workers as part of its COVID-19 relief measures.

In another plea which sought a direction to the State to form a High Powered committee to determine the class of prisoners who could be released on parole or interim bail in view of the Supreme Court directions, vis-a-vis COVID-19 scenario, the senior most judge of the bench Justice Vineet Kothari said the panel has already been constituted and he was its chairman. The apex court had directed states and union territories to set up HPCs to decide on prisoners' release.

The bench then issued notice to Additional Advocate General P H Arvind Pandiyan and directed him to inform police to give instructions on bail applications at the earliest and fixed April 8 for further hearing..

