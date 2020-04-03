President lauds fight against COVID-19; expresses concern over Tablighi Jamaat event, migrant workers gathering at Anand Vihar

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that people of the country have set an example by showing courage, discipline and solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 but expressed concern over two incidents in Delhi - gathering of migrant workers in Anand Vihar and the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin - which caused a setback to the efforts. The President, along with the Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, held a video-conference with the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and administrators of states/UTs and discussed ways to contribute to the measures taken by the central Government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The President said all efforts should be made so that no one stays hungry during the nationwide lockdown. The conference on Friday was a sequel to a similar video conference held on March 27.

While 15 Governors and LGs apprised the President and Vice-President about the situation in their states and UTs on March 27, the remaining governors spoke about the efforts of their states on Friday. According to a President's Secretariat release, there was unanimity that there is no scope for laxity or complacency in fighting the invisible enemy.

In this context, the President noted with concern the incidents of attacks on doctors, health workers and police personnel in some parts of the country. He endorsed Prime Minister's appeal today to all citizens to switch off lights in homes at 9 pm on Sunday and instead switch on their mobile flashlights, torches or lamps in an expression of solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

The President cautioned people not to let their guard down and steadfastly adhere to the practice of social distancing. Referring to the problems faced by the homeless, the unemployed and the weaker sections of society during this crisis, the President said there was need to be extra- sensitive towards them.

He invited suggestions to involve and encourage maximum participation of the voluntary agencies as well as the private sector in meeting the humanitarian challenge. The President said that efforts so far have been in the right direction in battling the global pandemic notwithstanding some incidents. "We are moving ahead with firm determination," he said and expressed confidence that the people of the country will continue the campaign against the pandemic with full alertness and firm determination.

The President expressed appreciation for fellow citizens for their patience and cooperation and thanked doctors and employees who have been serving society despite risk to their lives. The Vice President, who conducted the conference, urged the Governors/Lt Governors and administrators to persuade leaders from different walks to life to come forward and support the most vulnerable sections of society, particularly farmers, as the lockdown coincides with the harvesting season in many states.

He urged all Governors to revive units of the Red Cross Society and spread awareness about the measures initiated by the Government in helping farmers in this harvesting season. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said universities and medical colleges were collaborating to devise methods to attend to the patients on war-footing. She also pointed out that online classes for students have begun to enable them to continue with their academic session.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu pointed out that the UT administration has been keeping intensive surveillance and has identified hotspots to preempt the outbreak of disease. "We faced problems because of movements of Tablighi Jamaat," he said.

He said the administration was taking care of migrant workers as also students. "We are also ensuring food supplies to far-flung areas," he said. Ladakh Lt Governor Radha Krishna Mathur expressed concern over rise in cases due to the return of pilgrims from Iran where some of them had been infected.

He appreciated work of voluntary, religious and social organisations. Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Admiral D K Joshi (retd) said that 10 positive Covid-19 cases were related to Tablighi Jamaat and all those who participated in the event of the organization were quarantined.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey said that the state government had launched a comprehensive strategy to check the spread of the disease at the earliest. The President commended Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators for keeping their ears to the ground to ensure the welfare of people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.