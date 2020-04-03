Air India closes all bookings till April 30

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Air India on Friday announced that it is closing all bookings till April 30.

"Bookings are now closed till April 30 from today for all domestic and international routes. We are awaiting a decision post-April 14," said Air India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 24 midnight to contain the spread of highly contagious coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

