Crime incidents reduced between March 15-30 this year compared to same period last year: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has said that incidents of crime have reduced from the period of March 15 to 30 this year when compared to the same period in the previous year. According to the data by Delhi Police, incidents of robbery that took place in 2019 were 109 while it was 53 this year.

The incidents related to ransom for child was one in the last year, while no such incident took place this year. Incidents of extortion were 13 last year, however, this year, it was just three.

Snatching incidents were 294 last year, but the figures came down to 181 this year. The cases of hurt were 78 in 2019 while it was 27 this year. Burglary incidents were 126 last year, but this year, it was 55.

Motor vehicle theft incidents were 1,982 last year. This year, there were 1,243 incidents. Incidents of house theft were 121 last year, but this year, they were 66. Also, incidents of outraging the modesty of women were 144 in 2019. But the figures came down to 72 this year.

The cases of kidnapping were 259 in 2019 and 150 in 2020. Cases of abduction in 2019 were 25, while it is nine this year. On the other hand, number of fatal accidents were 48 last year. This year, it is 19. (ANI)

