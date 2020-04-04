Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Kennedy granddaughter, great-grandson missing in Chesapeake Bay

The granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy and her young son were missing on Friday after drifting out into the Chesapeake Bay on a canoe, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said. An intensive search continued for Maeve Fahey Townsend, and her son Gideon, Hogan said. Trump advises voluntary mask use against coronavirus but won't wear one himself

The U.S. government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said on Friday, adding that he himself would not use one. In a daily briefing with reporters, Trump stressed that the new recommendation should not be seen as replacing social distancing measures considered key to slowing the outbreak, which has now claimed more lives in New York state than the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Scared, tired New York doctor: 'It's going to get tougher'

A doctor at a New York City hospital had to make a difficult decision last weekend to send his wife and 17-month-old daughter away while he remained on the front lines of the U.S. coronavirus crisis. "I don't know how long it's gonna be. But this morning when I left the house, I said goodbye to my wife and my daughter for who knows how long, it's going to be several weeks probably, before I see them in person again," said Dr. Matthew Bai, who made a video recording in his car before his shift started on Monday. 'Crazy amounts of chicken' and masks - a small Washington grocer's typical day

A tall, surgical mask-wearing young man stands at the entrance as customers line up outside. A sign at the door - illustrated with stick figures drawn by the co-owner's 6-year-old daughter - warns clients they can only come in three at a time. The notice behind the cash register is starker: "Treat your visit as if it's risking lives." New York in 'race against time' as death tolls jump in U.S. virus hot spots

Two of the main U.S. coronavirus hot spots on Friday reported their biggest jumps yet in COVID-19 deaths, with the number of fatalities so far in New York state alone comparable to the loss of life in the United States in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The figures showed that a wave of lethal coronavirus infections expected to overwhelm hospitals, even in relatively affluent, urban areas like New York, has begun to crash down on the United States. Exclusive: Navy probe to decide future of fired U.S. carrier commander

Even as he is hailed as a hero by his crew, the fired commander of a coronavirus-stricken U.S. aircraft carrier is being reassigned while investigators consider whether he should face disciplinary action, acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly told Reuters on Friday. Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of his command of the Theodore Roosevelt on Thursday after a scathing letter in which he called on the Navy for stronger action to halt the spread of the virus aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier was leaked to the media. Over 120,000 sign online petition to reinstate U.S. Navy carrier commander

More than 120,000 people have signed a petition calling on the U.S. Navy to reinstate the captain of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier a day after he was relieved of his command for a letter sent to superiors urging stronger measures to halt the outbreak. Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Thursday after a scathing letter in which he called on the Navy to take "decisive action" to halt the spread of the virus aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier was leaked to the media. U.S. prosecutors resist calls to free inmates as coronavirus spreads

Five inmates at a federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana, have died since March 28 after contracting the coronavirus. Harold Lee’s family fears he could be next. Lee, who was sentenced in 2018 for a bank fraud conviction, has asked a federal court for release on home confinement. The 59-year-old has hypertension and requires a breathing machine to sleep. Connecticut coronavirus cases spike, governor calls it a hot spot

A total of 64 percent of the people tested for the novel coronavirus in Connecticut in the past 24 hours came back positive, a spike that underscored the state's status as a hot spot for the disease, Governor Ned Lamont said on Friday. Of the 1,715 Connecticut residents screened for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, 1,090 tested positive, according to state data. A day earlier the percentage of positives was 16 percent. Texas 'fully prepared' for coronavirus, does not see New York situation: governor

Texas is fully prepared to meet hospital needs during the coronavirus pandemic and does not expect the kind of capacity problems facing New York, Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday. Texas has nearly 20,000 hospital beds available after a 142% increase in capacity to treat the virus, and at least 8,741 ventilators, Abbott told a news conference.

