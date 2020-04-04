Maha Home Minister distributes masks, sanitisers to Mumbai Police personnel
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and sanitisers to Mumbai police personnel.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 18:48 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and sanitisers to Mumbai police personnel. "We want our police officials to remain safe while they are on duty amid coronavirus lockdown," he said.
With 47 fresh cases of coronavirus being reported in Maharashtra, the total number of positive cases on Saturday rose to 537, according to the state health department. Out of these 47 cases, 28 have been reported from Mumbai, 15 from Thane district, two in Pune and one each from Amravati and Pimpri-Chinchwad.
The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 2,902 which includes 601 fresh patients. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
