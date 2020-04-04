Some police personnel at Nizamuddin police station shave their heads as precaution against COVID-19

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:40 IST
Some Delhi Police personnel have shaved their heads as a precaution against coronavirus. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, some police personnel posted at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station have shaved their heads. The police personnel said that they have shaved their heads as a protection against COVID-19 to prevent any chance of coronavirus sticking to their hair.

According to sources, these police personnel were part of team that evacuated 2,361 people from the Markaz building, some of whom later tested positive for coronavirus. The sources said that these policemen heard that coronavirus sticks to hair for a longer period so they decided to shave their head.

Meanwhile, police personnel at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station are being sent on "home rest" on a rotational basis. Seven police personnel posted at the police station were sent for 10 days home rest on April 2. (ANI)

