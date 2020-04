CRPF officer tests positive for COVID-19

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer has tested positive for COVID-19. "All personnel in contact with the officer have been quarantined. The Director-General of CRPF had indirect contact with the officer. As per protocol, DG is observing quarantine," CRPF said in a release.

In another case, an Indian Air Force personnel who was in Nizamuddin area during the Tablighi Markaz congregation has been put under precautionary quarantine while two other officials who came in contact with him were home quarantined. As per the sources, "An Indian Air Force personnel who was in the Nizamuddin Area during the Tablighi Markaz congregation has been put under precautionary quarantine by the service. The airman is posted in Delhi,"

In an update to the above development, sources told ANI, "Two more Air Force personnel who came in contact with the individual during the last two days have also been placed under home quarantine. The matter is under investigation by the Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities." The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths. (ANI)

