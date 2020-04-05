Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF officer tests positive for COVID-19

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 07:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 07:17 IST
CRPF officer tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer has tested positive for COVID-19. "All personnel in contact with the officer have been quarantined. The Director-General of CRPF had indirect contact with the officer. As per protocol, DG is observing quarantine," CRPF said in a release.

In another case, an Indian Air Force personnel who was in Nizamuddin area during the Tablighi Markaz congregation has been put under precautionary quarantine while two other officials who came in contact with him were home quarantined. As per the sources, "An Indian Air Force personnel who was in the Nizamuddin Area during the Tablighi Markaz congregation has been put under precautionary quarantine by the service. The airman is posted in Delhi,"

In an update to the above development, sources told ANI, "Two more Air Force personnel who came in contact with the individual during the last two days have also been placed under home quarantine. The matter is under investigation by the Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities." The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

One more COVID-19 positive case linked to Nizamuddin event found in Assam, says Sarma

A person from Cachar in Assam who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi was tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Assam to 26, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. One more Covid19 po...

COVID-19 patient dies in Gujarat's Surat

A 61-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away in Surat on Sunday.The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has surged to 3,072 including 75 deaths, 212 cureddischarged, according to the Ministry ...

Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile as part of coronavirus stimulus

Japan is considering increasing the stockpile of Fujifilm Holding Corps Avigan anti-flu drug during this fiscal year so it can be used to treat 2 million people, according to a planning document seen by Reuters. Local media reported on Sund...

United slashes New York-area flights due to coronavirus

United Airlines said late Saturday it will drastically reduce flights to two New York City airports amid the coronavirus outbreak.United said starting Sunday it will go from 157 daily flights total at Newark and New York LaGuardia to just 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020