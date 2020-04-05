Left Menu
AIIMS Raipur to receive 10,000 medical protection kits

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur is set to receive 10,000 more Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) kits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 05-04-2020 09:53 IST
Visual from AIIMS, Raipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur is set to receive 10,000 more Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) kits amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Raipur Lok Sabha MP Sunil Soni visited Virus Research and Diagnostic Lab at AIIMS Raipur on Saturday and discussed the current coronavirus scenario in the state. He appreciated the efforts taken by AIIMS fraternity and assured that every possible help will be provided through Central and State Health Departments.

He discussed PPE kit shortage with State Health Minister T.S. Singhdeo and requested him to provide 20,000 PPE kit with priority. Singhdeo accepted the request and assured that 10,000 PPE will be provided immediately. Soni enquired about various steps taken during the sample collection, testing and admitting coronavirus positive patients in AIIMS. "Doctors and researchers are working hard in VRD Lab. Their efforts are really very appreciable as they are out of their home and working day and night for the noble cause. It shows dedication and extreme hard work by AIIMS family," he said.

Soni informed that a total of 1652 tests have been conducted so far. Almost 300 samples are coming for the test in VRDL every day. Soni interacted with Prof. (Dr.) Nitin M. Nagarkar and Deputy Director (Admin.) Neeresh Sharma and assured them that there will be no shortage of resources to combat COVID-19 challenge in the State. (ANI)

