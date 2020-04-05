Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh Health Department on Sunday confirmed 34 new coronavirus positive cases reported in State, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 226.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-04-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 11:31 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Health Department on Sunday confirmed 34 new coronavirus positive cases reported in State, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 226. Meanehile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday urged the people to stand united in the challenging times of coronavirus, whose cases in the country continue to rise.

Referring to the media reports and social media discussions on the Tablighi Jamaat meeting, he said: "It should be seen as an unfortunate incident but not as an intentional one." India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3374, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning.

Out of the total cases, 3,030 are active cases, 266 have been cured or discharged, one has migrated, while there are 77 deaths. (ANI)

