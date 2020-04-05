Rajasthan govt taking measures against COVID-19: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the state government continuously monitoring the situation and taking measures to combat COVID-19. "State govt is committed to save lives of all in #Rajasthan. We are continuously monitoring situation & taking measures accordingly.From providing treatment,medical facilities to taking care of needs of vulnerable,we are doing everything possible for your safety," Gehlot tweeted.

"My appeal to all is, please stay at home. During #lockdown your home is the safest place, which can keep you protected from #Corona infection. Follow lockdown rules strictly. #StayHomeStaySafe," he said in another tweet. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are a total of 200 COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan including 21 cured/discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.