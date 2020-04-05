PM Modi calls up various political leaders, discusses coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to leaders of various political parties on phone to discuss a more coordinated and unified fight against the novel coronavirus.

In this regard, he spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, DMK chief MK Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal.

Modi on Sunday also called up former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil and discussed issues concerning the COVID-19 crisis. He also called up former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda. (ANI)

