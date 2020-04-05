COVID-19: HRD Ministry contributes Rs 38.91 crore to PM-CARES Fund
A total of 28 different institutions, organisations and departments of HRD Ministry have contributed more than Rs 38.91 crore to PM CARES Fund to help the country combat the novel coronavirus.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:58 IST
A total of 28 different institutions, organisations and departments of HRD Ministry have contributed more than Rs 38.91 crore to PM-CARES Fund to help the country combat the novel coronavirus. Union Minister of HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' appreciated their efforts for making India strong in fighting with COVID-19. He said that MHRD family is strongly supporting India against fighting with COVID-19, as per an official release.
Earlier, Union HRD Minister had donated his one month salary and one crore rupees from MPLAD funds to PM-CARES and appealed to all the organisations under Ministry of HRD to contribute their bit to PM-CARES Fund. The fund has been floated by PM Modi to deal with any kind of emergency or distress situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide relief to the affected. (ANI)
