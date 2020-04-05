Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: HRD Ministry contributes Rs 38.91 crore to PM-CARES Fund

A total of 28 different institutions, organisations and departments of HRD Ministry have contributed more than Rs 38.91 crore to PM CARES Fund to help the country combat the novel coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:58 IST
COVID-19: HRD Ministry contributes Rs 38.91 crore to PM-CARES Fund
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 28 different institutions, organisations and departments of HRD Ministry have contributed more than Rs 38.91 crore to PM-CARES Fund to help the country combat the novel coronavirus. Union Minister of HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' appreciated their efforts for making India strong in fighting with COVID-19. He said that MHRD family is strongly supporting India against fighting with COVID-19, as per an official release.

Earlier, Union HRD Minister had donated his one month salary and one crore rupees from MPLAD funds to PM-CARES and appealed to all the organisations under Ministry of HRD to contribute their bit to PM-CARES Fund. The fund has been floated by PM Modi to deal with any kind of emergency or distress situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide relief to the affected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

138 out of total 278 coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh linked to Tablighi Jamaat event

With 44 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of such cases in Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 278. Of them 138 persons had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, Directorate of Health Services said on Sunday....

J-K police arrest two for circulating fake news on social media

The cyber crime wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly circulating fake news on social media. It was learnt that the miscreants were circulating photographs of terrorists of a proscribed terrorist ...

Study focuses on mechanism to explain role of gene mutations in kidney disease

A mechanism that appears to explain how certain genetic mutations give rise to a rare genetic kidney disorder called nephrotic syndrome has been uncovered by researchers from the Center for Precision Disease Modeling at the University of Ma...

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total number now 23

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 23, the States Health Department said on Sunday. Out of the two new cases, one is a 70-year-old person who has a foreign travel history....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020