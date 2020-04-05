26 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally surges to 252
With 26 new coronavirus positive cases being reported in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases spiked to 252 in the State, said Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer on Sunday.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:05 IST
"The total Number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh stands at 252 after 26 more cases were found today in Kurnool. 5 patients have completely recovered and discharged," said Srikanth.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India is 3,577 so far, while 83 deaths have been reported. (ANI)
