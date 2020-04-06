Left Menu
PM Modi suggests using `truck aggregators' to connect farmers, assures all help in harvesting season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government would provide all possible help to farmers in the harvesting season and suggested harnessing technology and encouraging innovative solutions like using 'truck aggregators' to connect farmers with mandis on the lines of app-based cab services.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:25 IST
PM Modi suggests using `truck aggregators' to connect farmers, assures all help in harvesting season
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing meeting of Council of Ministers via video-conferencing on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government would provide all possible help to farmers in the harvesting season and suggested harnessing technology and encouraging innovative solutions like using 'truck aggregators' to connect farmers with mandis on the lines of app-based cab services. The Prime Minister, who interacted with the Central ministers via video conferencing, stressed the importance of monitoring and ensuring that benefits of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana keep reaching the intended beneficiaries in a seamless manner.

He said that planning should incorporate the possibility of further spread of coronavirus. He said there should be continuous monitoring to maintain timelines of production of essential medicines and protection equipment. "Micro-level planning is essential to maintain supply lines and availability of essentials," he said.

According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister said that welfare of farmers is of high importance. "He also said that the government would provide all possible help to farmers in the harvesting season. In this regard, he suggested harnessing technology and encouraging exploration of innovative solutions like using 'truck aggregators' to connect farmers with mandis, on the lines of app-based cab services," the release said.

The Prime Minister also underlined the need to devise a strategy to ensure procurement of tribal products so that the source of income of the indigenous tribal populace remains intact. The Prime Minister also asked the Ministers to popularise the Aarogya Setu app in the rural areas and grassroots institutions to further spread information and awareness about the pandemic.

The release said the ministers praised the initiative of 9pm9minute, saying that people from all corners of the country participated in it, bringing together the entire populace in the battle against the pandemic. They apprised the Prime Minister about efforts to tackle difficulties faced by migrant labour, prevent misuse of social media to create panic and maintenance of supply lines of essentials.

The also talked of issues faced by frontline workers and efforts to mitigate them. Top officials of the central government gave detailed presentations on steps being taken to meet the emerging challenges. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

