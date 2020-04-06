Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes bank can't declare firm NPA for non payment of loan due to coronavirus: HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:46 IST
Yes bank can't declare firm NPA for non payment of loan due to coronavirus: HC

The Delhi High Court Monday said that prima facie Yes Bank could not have declared a private company's account as non-performing asset (NPA) for its failure to pay loan installments due to coronavirus pandemic. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, took on record the statement made by the counsel for Anant Raj Ltd that it will make payment on or before April 25, the instalment which fell due as on January 1, 2020 along with the interest accrued till the date of payment irrespective of the lockdown position.

“Prima facie, I am of the view that the classification of the account of the petitioner (company) as an NPA on March 31, 2020 could not have been done by the respondent (bank). Accordingly, status quo ante is restored qua the classification of the account of petitioner and the account classification as it stood on March 1, 2020 shall stand restored,” the judge said.  The court was hearing a plea by the real estate company seeking direction to the bank not to take any coercive steps for its failure to pay loan installments since January this year. The court clarified that the payment would be without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties and listed the plea for further hearing before the concerned bench on May 4.

The court had on April 3, directed the bank not to take any coercive action against the company, which has been declared as NPA by the computer for failing to pay loan installments. It was informed by the counsel for the bank that the declaration of the status of an account as an NPA was an automated process and the computer system automatically picks up any default which has not been serviced for a period of 90 days and declares the account as NPA.

He further said that the company was in default with regard to the instalment which was payable on January 1, 2020, accordingly, the computer system automatically on March 31, changed the status of the account as a NPA. The company told the court that the bank had earlier proposed to take coercive steps against it through two e-mails of March 25 and 27.

It said that in the e-mails, the bank has informed the company that since the instalments for the months of January and February, 2020 are due and in case the amount is not paid by March 31, the petitioner's account shall be declared as a non-performing asset.  The petitioner's counsel had contended that in view of the March 27 circular issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which gives moratorium on terms of loan, the bank cannot declare the company's account as a non-performing asset and have to defer any coercive action till June 1, this year. The counsel for the bank had argued that the moratorium is applicable only with regard to instalments which fell due after March 1, 2020 and are not applicable on instalments that had fallen due as on March 1, this year.

The court noted that the restriction on change in classification of the account showed that RBI has stipulated that the account which has been classified as Special Mention Account (SMA)-2 cannot further be classified as a non-performing asset in case the instalment is not paid during the moratorium period, that is, between March 1 and May 31, 2020, and status quo qua the classification as SMA-2 shall have to be maintained. “The effect of the same would be that for a period of three months there will be a moratorium from payment of that instalment. However, stipulated interest and penal charges shall continue to accrue on the outstanding payment even during the moratorium period. If post moratorium period, the borrower fails to pay the instalment, classification would then automatically change as per the IRAC guidelines,” the court said.  According to the plea, during 2010-15, the company had availed loan facility from the bank to a total of Rs 815 crores which has been paid in full. Thereafter, between 2016-18, the bank extended further loan facilities to it through several sanction letters.  As per the petitioner firm, it had availed loan facilities of Rs 1570 crores out of which it has repaid about Rs 1056 crores apart from interest running into hundreds of crores.

It claimed that due to the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 across the globe in December, 2019, the economic condition of the real estates industry was adversely affected. The plea said the firm had been regularly servicing the loans in terms of the conditions till December 31, 2019 and the loan instalment which fell on January 1, 2020, could not be paid by it because of adverse economic conditions brought about by the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

TCL launches wireless earphones with heart-rate monitor

TCL has introduced its first wireless earphones with heart rate monitoring for real-time readings, in addition to introducing its 10 Series smartphones. The ACTV200BT uses a multi-sensor system that is built into the acoustic tube of the ri...

Top English health official confident working antibody test will be found

Britain is confident of developing antibody tests for immunity to the coronavirus and health officials are not discouraged by the ineffectiveness of early tests that have been assessed, Englands Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Mo...

COVID-19: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to join UN/WHO campaign

Indias two leading football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will join a global campaign by the United Nations and World Health Organisation, encouraging people to remain active as millions across the world stay home due to the COVID-19 p...

J-K reports 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19

With three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, the total count of the infectious disease here has reached 109, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, on Monday.Out of 109 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the active cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020