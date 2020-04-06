Move on MP's salaries good, MPLAD fund should not be suspended: Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to cut 30 per cent of the salaries of Members of Parliaments. He, however, criticised the decision to suspend the MPLAD funds. "Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi -As an MP who represents a predominately rural constituency I fully support the 30% cut in my salary. However the suspension of MPLADS is a bit of an overstretch. At this time of grave humanitarian distress that will get only worse in the months ahead," Tiwari tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "MPLADS is a targeted and nimble instrument to customise micro level interventions to alleviate distress. I think MPLAD Funds need to be restored. Plz re-think it once again. It is a knee jerk reaction much like the lockdown at a 4 hour notice. It will hurt poor most." Earlier today, while briefing the media after a Cabinet meeting Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "As part of our social responsibilities towards our citizens, Prime Minister, Union Cabinet Ministers and every MP agreed to cut their salary by 30 per cent for a year," he said.

He also said the Union Cabinet has approved the temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. "The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years -- Rs 7,900 crore -- will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.