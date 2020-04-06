Left Menu
Development News Edition

Move on MP's salaries good, MPLAD fund should not be suspended: Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to cut 30 per cent of the salaries of Members of Parliaments. He, however, criticised the decision to suspend the MPLAD funds.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:39 IST
Move on MP's salaries good, MPLAD fund should not be suspended: Manish Tewari
Congress MP Manish Tiwari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to cut 30 per cent of the salaries of Members of Parliaments. He, however, criticised the decision to suspend the MPLAD funds. "Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi -As an MP who represents a predominately rural constituency I fully support the 30% cut in my salary. However the suspension of MPLADS is a bit of an overstretch. At this time of grave humanitarian distress that will get only worse in the months ahead," Tiwari tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "MPLADS is a targeted and nimble instrument to customise micro level interventions to alleviate distress. I think MPLAD Funds need to be restored. Plz re-think it once again. It is a knee jerk reaction much like the lockdown at a 4 hour notice. It will hurt poor most." Earlier today, while briefing the media after a Cabinet meeting Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "As part of our social responsibilities towards our citizens, Prime Minister, Union Cabinet Ministers and every MP agreed to cut their salary by 30 per cent for a year," he said.

He also said the Union Cabinet has approved the temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. "The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years -- Rs 7,900 crore -- will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

No community transmission of COVID-19 in Odisha: Govt

The Odisha government on Monday said the state has not yet entered the community transmission stage of COVID-19 outbreak, even as 27 of the 39 positive cases were reported from just two localities of the state capital. As per a report of th...

UN rights experts urge to commit to equality in COVID-19 response

Fearing a needless increase in COVID-19 deaths due to discrimination, UN independent human rights experts on Monday called for Governments to commit to racial equity and equality in their response to the pandemic.The Working Group of Expert...

TCL launches wireless earphones with heart-rate monitor

TCL has introduced its first wireless earphones with heart rate monitoring for real-time readings, in addition to introducing its 10 Series smartphones. The ACTV200BT uses a multi-sensor system that is built into the acoustic tube of the ri...

Top English health official confident working antibody test will be found

Britain is confident of developing antibody tests for immunity to the coronavirus and health officials are not discouraged by the ineffectiveness of early tests that have been assessed, Englands Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020