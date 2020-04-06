PM Modi, Bahrain King discuss coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa over coronavirus crisis, during which the latter assured the Indian leader of his "personal attention" to the Indian community in his country amid the global crisis. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and its consequences, including on logistics chains and financial markets," the government statement said.

"The King assured Prime Minister of his personal attention to the welfare of the large Indian community in Bahrain, during the present health crisis. Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the care and affection that the Bahrain authorities have always extended to the Indian diaspora," the statement added. The leaders of both countries agreed that their officials would remain in regular touch and ensure all possible support to each other for dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.

India has reported 4,281 coronavirus cases. While 111 people have died in the country, 318 patients have been cured. Meanwhile, Bahrain has reported 700 cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.