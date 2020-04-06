Punjab Police takes up 'Fake Di Khair Nahin' to control rumours on corona

To keep a check on mischievous elements spreading fake news on coronavirus, Punjab Police have launched a social media campaign 'Fake Di Khair Nahin.' The initiative is aimed to curtail rumour-mongering and educate people about the laws and sections of the Indian Penal Code that can be invoked to punish the fake news peddlers.

"The force is making the best use of platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, Sharechat to inform people that fake news peddlers are liable to jail for one month to seven years or fined if any incorrect information shared by them creates public disorder or threaten anyone's life, health or property or creates a situation of riot," read the press statement issued by Punjab Police. 'Fake Di Khair Nahi' campaign also allows people to participate and fact-check any information and bring it to the notice of police.

"Police intends to curb the panic in public that is being spread by people sharing sensational and Fake News on Corona pandemic. The force is sharing information with people through creative videos, graphics and animations," the statement added. The state police have created 21 open jails to book the violators under the Disaster Management Act. (ANI)

