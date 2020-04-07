Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 30 new cases, active COVID-19 tally in Telangana rises to 308

Telangana on Monday reported 30 new positive coronavirus cases, taking the total number of active cases to 308 in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-04-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 03:55 IST
With 30 new cases, active COVID-19 tally in Telangana rises to 308
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Telangana on Monday reported 30 new positive coronavirus cases, taking the total number of active cases to 308 in the state. "30 more persons have tested positive for the coronavirus in Telangana, while 12 patients have been cured/discharged, today. There are 308 active cases," state health department bulletin said.

The government said 11 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state, so far. According to the Union health ministry update, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached 4,281. While 111 people have died, 318 patients have been cured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says OPEC has not asked him to urge U.S. oil producers to cut back

President Donald Trump said on Monday that OPEC had not pressed him to consider asking U.S. producers to reduce their output as a way to support oil prices depressed by an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The president s...

Trump says OPEC has not asked him to urge U.S. oil producers to cut back

President Donald Trump said on Monday that OPEC had not pressed him to consider asking U.S. producers to reduce their output as a way to support oil prices depressed by an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The president s...

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened though his Downing Street office said he was still conscious.Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime m...

Former Fox executives indicted in U.S. FIFA corruption probe

U.S. prosecutors on Monday accused two former 21st Century Fox Inc executives of paying millions of dollars in bribes to secure lucrative media and marketing rights to soccer matches, the latest charges in a long-running investigation of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020