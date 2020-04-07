Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Pinarayi Vijayan urges Kejriwal to take protective measures for Kerala nurses working in Delhi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take protective measures to ensure the safety of nurses from the state who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the national capital.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-04-2020 05:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 05:48 IST
COVID-19: Pinarayi Vijayan urges Kejriwal to take protective measures for Kerala nurses working in Delhi
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take protective measures to ensure the safety of nurses from the state who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the national capital. "Unfortunately we are now hearing the news that some nurses have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Delhi. I would like to draw your attention to a situation which has been reported to us regarding the plight of nurses in Delhi," Vijayan wrote in the letter.

In the letter, Kerala chief minister further requested for immediate action for the health workers treating COVID-19 patients. "I request that immediate action may be taken to alleviate concerns of nurses from Kerala working in Delhi. Concerned officials may be directed to urgently ensure that utmost protection is given to them," he said.

Vijayan had earlier raised a similar concern for health employees working in Maharashtra and requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to provide basic necessities to health workers hailing from Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says may jump into Navy furor after captain ridiculed in speech

U.S. President Donald Trump said he may get involved in a deepening crisis in the Navy after its top civilian on Monday ridiculed a revered former commander whose letter pleading for help for his coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier was le...

Cardinal Pell to walk free after Australian court acquittal

Australias highest court on Tuesday acquitted former Vatican treasurer George Pell of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free from jail. The High Court ordered Pells conviction...

Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM

President Donald Trump on Monday said that Americans are praying for the recovery of a friend to the nation, UKs Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was moved to intensive care unit after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. Trump also said that he...

Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM

President Donald Trump on Monday said that Americans are praying for the recovery of a friend to the nation, UKs Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was moved to intensive care unit after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. Trump also said that he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020