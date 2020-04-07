Left Menu
Mufti to be shifted to her official residence today, to remain under detention

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is presently detained under Public Safety Act, will be shifted to her official residence at Fairview Gupkar Road here on Tuesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:17 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is presently detained under Public Safety Act, will be shifted to her official residence at Fairview Gupkar Road here on Tuesday. The order terms her official residence as a 'subsidiary jail'. However, she will continue to remain under detention.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was released from detention last month, had expressed hope that Mufti and others will be released from detention as well. National Conference (NC) leader and former union minister Farooq Abdullah was also released last month.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had in February invoked PSA against Mufti and Omar Abdullah. Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir including Farooq Abdullah were put in detention when the government decided to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

