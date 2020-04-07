Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi is prepared to treat 30,000 active COVID-19 cases: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that Delhi is prepared to treat 30,000 active COVID-19 patients and the state government is making adequate arrangements to deal with the situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:30 IST
Delhi is prepared to treat 30,000 active COVID-19 cases: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that Delhi is prepared to treat 30,000 active COVID-19 patients and the state government is making adequate arrangements to deal with the situation. "We are fully prepared to treat 30,000 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. We will be having beds of 8,000 hospitals. 12,000 hotel rooms will be taken over and around 10,000 patients will be kept in banquet halls and dharamshalas," Kejriwal said.

"Most serious patients with heart, liver, cancer, diabetes and above 50 years of age will be kept in hospitals. Patients below 50 years and with minor symptoms will be kept in hotels and Dharamshala with all medical facilities. Arrangement for 8000 beds will be made for treating serious patients," he added. The Chief Minister said that 400 ventilators and 1200 oxygen beds will be needed if there are 30,000 active patients in Delhi and arrangements are being made for these as well.

"Calculations have been done regarding PPE kits. We have received help from the Centre and we have placed an order for the kits which we'll start to receive from next week. Centre will be providing 27,000 PPE kits to us," said Kejriwal. There are a total of 525 COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi so far, the Chief Minister informed.

"We have made arrangements for almost 3000 beds for treating COVID-19 patients. LNJP Hospital has been dedicated to as COVID-19 hospital with 1500 beds. In GB Pant Hospital there are 500 beds, dedicated for COVID-19. Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital has 450 beds which are fully dedicated for COVID-19," Kejriwal said. "In this way, 2450 beds are there with the government sector and 400 beds are there in private hospitals have been declared to treat COVID-19 patients. Max Hospital's E block in Saket has been dedicated for COVID-19 having 318 beds. Apollo has 50 beds, Gangaram Hospital with 42 beds have been dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients," he added.

In total there are 2950 beds so if there are 3000 COVID-19 patients in Delhi, the government has beds in hospitals to treat them. "If the count crosses 3000 then GTB Hospital will be declared as COVID-19 Hospital which has 1500 beds. This way we have planned to take over hospitals if number increase. This way if the cases increase to 30,000 we have planned accordingly," said Kejriwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Aussies to be flown home as virus cases jump on Uruguay ship

Australian and New Zealand passengers on a cruise ship off the Uruguay coast will be flown home this week after coronavirus cases on the liner jumped to 128, the vessels operator said Tuesday. Confirmed COVID-19 cases on the MV Greg Mortime...

Coronavirus slowdown hopes boost London stocks

Britains stock markets gained on Tuesday as signs of the coronavirus infections easing in worst-hit regions of Europe boosted gains in oil, mining and battered travel stocks. The FTSE 100 rose 2.1, extending gains for a second session, as t...

Parisians banned from outdoor sports between 10am and 7pm

French authorities tightened their lockdown measures in the capital on Tuesday by banning Parisians from outdoors sports activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time, aiming to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The move came after m...

NCC cadets in Pondy help cops ensure people maintain social distancing at ATM centres

NCC cadets in Puducherry joined hands with the police on Tuesday to ensure that people maintain social distancing at ATM centres and market places here. Sources said around 90 volunteers of senior division of National Cadet Corps and former...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020