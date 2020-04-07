Centre 'thinking' of extending COVID-19 lockdown

Many State governments and experts are requesting the Central government to extend the lockdown enforced to combat the coronavirus. The Centre is now thinking in this direction, government sources said. "Many State governments, as well as experts, are requesting the Central government to extend the lockdown. The Central government is thinking in this direction," sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the coronavirus. India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total toll stands at 114. (ANI)

