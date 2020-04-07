12 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka

12 new positive coronavirus cases reported in the state of Karnataka, informed the Karnataka Government here on Tuesday. Of the 12 new cases, 4 people were returnees from the Tablighi Jamaat event in the national capital, 3 were in contact and 5 were others.

Till now, there are 175 COVID-19 positive cases in the state including 4 deaths and 25 discharge/cured. India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.