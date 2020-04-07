Left Menu
Development News Edition

In a first, China knocks U.S. from top spot in global patent race

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:30 IST
In a first, China knocks U.S. from top spot in global patent race
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China was the biggest source of applications for international patents in the world last year, pushing the United States out of the top spot it has held since the global system was set up more than 40 years ago, the U.N. patent agency said on Tuesday.

The World Intellectual Property Organization, which oversees a system for countries to share recognition of patents, said 58,990 applications were filed from China last year, beating out the United States which filed 57,840. China's figure was a 200-fold increase in just 20 years, it said. The United States had filed the most applications in the world every year since the Patent Cooperation Treaty system was set up in 1978.

More than half of patent applications - 52.4 % - now come from Asia, with Japan ranking third, followed by Germany and South Korea. Ownership of patents is widely seen as an important sign of a country's economic strength and industrial know-how.

WIPO's head, Francis Gurry, told a news conference China's success was "down to a very deliberate strategy on the part of Chinese leadership to advance innovation and to make the country a country whose economy operates at a higher level of value. "It is working, and intellectual property is certainly part of that strategy. I would put it down to that broad movement towards becoming a higher-value economy," he said.

According to the WIPO data, China's Huawei Technologies, the world's biggest maker of telecoms equipment, was the top corporate patent filer for the third consecutive year. The United States has called on countries to ban Huawei equipment from new mobile phone networks, arguing that its technology could be used by China for spying. Huawei denies that its technology poses a security risk.

Asked to what extent China's lead was due to state subsidies, Gurry said: "It's a model which does use state subsidies to a greater extent perhaps than Western economies might typically use state subsidies. So yes it certainly plays role. "But I think it is very interesting to compare the United States of America as one example of the high performing economy, that has been top of innovation for a long time, a completely different model than what is happening in China.

"The jury is still out...perhaps both are successful."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

SC extends tenure of TDSAT chairperson, expresses concern over delay in appointment of members

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended by three months the tenure of chairperson of Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal TDSAT, which is scheduled to end on April 20, and expressed concern over the delay in appointment of administ...

Delhi Cancer Institute OPD shut after staff found COVID-19 positive, patients being shifted

The Out-Patient Department at Delhi State Cancer Institute has been shut and patients are being temporarily shifted to a private hospital after several DSCI staffers tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Tuesday. Two docto...

UK finance minister Sunak, 39, next in line to lead country after Raab

British finance minister Rishi Sunak would take responsibility for leading the country if Dominic Raab, currently standing in for hospitalised Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were also incapacitated. Johnson spent a night in intensive care re...

JK Tyre provides food supplies to over 10k migrants, daily workers

In a bid to support the countrys fight against COVID-19, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd on Tuesday said is providing food supplies to over 10,000 daily earners and migrants in every region, besides organising health camps in 25 villages in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020