Punjab govt sets up control room for wheat harvesting season

Punjab government has decided to set up control room to improve coordination, and provide logistic support for the emerging wheat harvesting season.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab government has decided to set up control room to improve coordination, and provide logistic support for the emerging wheat harvesting season. "Punjab government has set up control room for coordination and providing logistic support during ensuing wheat harvesting and marketing season, set to begin on April 15 under tight security& safety measures to ensure smooth operations amid the COVID-19 lockdown," Punjab Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

The Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, "seeking her personal intervention to revive manufacturing and loading at the jute mills in her state against the pending indents for gunny bales placed by Punjab Government." Last week, Punjab government had constituted transport facilitation control rooms to maintain uninterrupted movement of supplies amid COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

