GHMC Mayor's wife offers milk to Telangana CM's photo for appreciating sanitation workers

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor's wife Bonthu Sridevi along with other GHMC staff workers offered milk to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's photo on Tuesday for his appreciation for the immense contribution by sanitation workers in the state. "On behalf of GHMC workers, I thank Chief Minister Rao for his appreciation of our sanitation workers during a press conference," Sridevi said.

"Chief Minister has also promised to pay incentives to the sanitation and cleaning workers for their hard work," she added. Rao had on Monday hailed all the medical staff and sanitation workers working during the COVID-19 crisis.

"You are the soldiers in front of our eyes, who are playing a role in protecting the state. What we are paying you is less but you will be identified and will be in the hearts of the government," the Chief Minister had said with folded hands even as he announced cash incentives for them. Besides the healthcare givers, the sanitation workers have been striving hard to keep the cities and villages clean, helping in containing the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

