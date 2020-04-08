Left Menu
COVID-19 cases rise to 91 in Bhopal

Eight more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bhopal, with this the tally in the state capital has gone up to 91, said the Bhopal Chief Medical Health Officer on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:36 IST
COVID-19 cases rise to 91 in Bhopal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Eight more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bhopal, with this the tally in the state capital has gone up to 91, said the Bhopal Chief Medical Health Officer on Wednesday. He further added that one person has died due to the disease while two persons have been cured/discharged.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 are active while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one has migrated.

The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

