Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU top court orders Poland to suspend disciplinary chamber

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:26 IST
EU top court orders Poland to suspend disciplinary chamber
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Poland should immediately suspend the powers of a Supreme Court chamber created to discipline judges since it is not independent and thereby in breach of EU law, the European Union's top court ruled on Wednesday.

The decision comes as a blow to Poland and its ruling Euroskeptic Law and Justice party (PiS), which has been at odds with the EU's executive arm, over its judiciary reforms since it took power in 2015. Critics say the disciplinary chamber is not sufficiently independent as its members were selected by a body chosen mostly by the parliament, in which Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has a majority.

The Commission - the guardian of EU law, which takes precedence over national law - asked the European Court of Justice in January to suspend the chamber. "Member State should ensure that the disciplinary regime applicable to judges of the national courts...complies with the principle of the independence of the judiciary," the European Court of Justice said in a statement justifying the decision.

"As a result, the Court grants the Commission's application for interim measures," it also said. A Polish government spokesman was not immediately available to comment. Poland has previously pushed back on accusations that the chamber is not sufficiently independent.

"The ECJ does not have the competence to judge or to suspend constitutional national bodies of member states. Today's ruling is a usurping act that infringes on sovereignty," deputy justice minister Sebastian Kaleta said in a tweet reacting to the ECJ's decision. Warsaw has already lost several cases in the EU's top court brought by the Commission. The EU now wants to make Poland's access to tens of billions of euros in the bloc's next long-term budget conditional on observing the rule of law.

The disciplinary chamber was created in 2017, along with a disciplinary ombudsman who investigates and directs cases against judges to the chamber, after new legislation was introduced by the PiS-led parliament. Designed to be a new disciplinary regime for judges, the panel has the power to cut their salaries and suspend them from their work. Critics say it can be used to muzzle judges critical of the ruling party's reforms.

A Polish judge, Pawel Juszczyszyn, was suspended earlier this year by the chamber in part for questioning the validity of judges in the National Judiciary Council, a body that critics say is not independent as it was appointed by parliament. "The chamber functions in line with Polish law...EU treaties do not regulate at all the judiciary systems of particular member states," a government spokesman said in January.

PiS says its legislation is aimed at preventing chaos in the Polish judiciary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Most political parties suggested to extend lockdown during meeting with PM, says Azad

Around 80 per cent of political parties suggested extension of lockdown during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said. In the meeting today with the Prime Minister, around 80 p...

Spain hits 14,500 coronavirus deaths, big economic slump forecast

Spains overnight death toll from the coronavirus edged higher again on Wednesday while the main business lobby warned the economy could slump up to 9 this year if lockdown restrictions remain beyond May.The health ministry said 757 people d...

EU top court orders Poland to suspend disciplinary chamber

Poland should immediately suspend the powers of a Supreme Court chamber created to discipline judges since it is not independent and thereby in breach of EU law, the European Unions top court ruled on Wednesday.The decision comes as a blow ...

Egypt extends nationwide night-time curfew to counter coronavirus

Egypt will extend a nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days until April 23 to counter the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.Airports will also stay closed until the end of the month, he said in a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020