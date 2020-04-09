Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi-led coalition announces ceasefire in five-year Yemen war

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 09-04-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 02:09 IST
Saudi-led coalition announces ceasefire in five-year Yemen war

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Wednesday it was halting military operations nationwide in support of U.N. efforts to end a five-year war that has killed tens of thousands and spread hunger and disease. The move aims to facilitate talks sponsored by U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths for a permanent ceasefire, and was decided in part to avoid a potential outbreak of the new coronavirus in Yemen, where no cases have been reported so far, coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said.

It will go into effect at midday on Thursday for two weeks and is open to extension, he said in a statement. The announcement is the first major breakthrough since the United Nations convened the warring parties in late 2018 in Sweden where they signed a ceasefire in the port city of Hodeidah.

But it is unclear if the Houthis will follow the coalition's decision. Spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said the Houthis had sent the United Nations a comprehensive vision which includes an end to the war and to "the blockade" imposed on Yemen.

"(Our proposal) will lay the foundations for political dialogue and a transitional period," he tweeted on Wednesday. Last week, U.N. envoy Griffiths sent a proposal to the internationally-recognized government, the Saudi-led military coalition that supports it, and the Houthi movement that controls the capital Sanaa and most of northern Yemen.

Griffiths welcomed the coalition's announcement and called on the warring parties to "utilize this opportunity and cease immediately all hostilities with the utmost urgency, and make progress towards comprehensive and sustainable peace." The parties are expected to convene via video conference to discuss the proposal, which calls for halting all air, ground and naval hostilities.

A senior Saudi official, speaking to reporters in Washington, said Riyadh hoped during the next two weeks the U.N. Security Council would help pressure the Houthis "to stop the hostilities", join the ceasefire "and also to be serious in such engagement with the Yemeni government". The United Nations and Western allies have pointed to the threat of the coronavirus to push Yemen's combatants to agree to fresh talks to end a war that has left millions vulnerable to disease. The United States and the United Kingdom have provided the coalition with arms, intelligence and logistics support.

Yemen had witnessed a lull in military action after Saudi Arabia and the Houthis began back-channel talks late last year. But a recent spike in violence, including ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh last month and retaliatory coalition air strikes, threatens fragile peace deals in vital port cities.

Yemen, already the Arab world's poorest country, has been mired in conflict since the Houthis ousted the government from power in Sanaa, in late 2014. The conflict, largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and regional arch-foe Iran, has killed more than 100,000 people and unleashed an urgent humanitarian crisis that has pushed millions to the verge of famine, sparked cholera outbreaks and forced millions to seek shelter in displacement camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Starbucks sees 47% drop in second-quarter earnings on coronavirus hit

Starbucks Corp on Wednesday forecast a 47 drop in second-quarter earnings, scrapped its full-year forecast and warned that the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic would extend into the final quarter of 2020.The company also said it ...

Pompeo says not time for retribution against China over virus

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that it is too soon to talk about the consequences for China for what U.S. officials believe is Beijings slow reporting of the extent of the coronavirus crisis in China.Pompeo, addressin...

Streaming service Disney+ crosses 50 mln paid subscribers mark globally

Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday Disney has garnered over 50 million paid users globally, with 8 million of them coming from India where the streaming service was launched last week.The service was rolled out in eight European countries, in...

U.S. to probe surging beef prices, falling cattle prices during coronavirus pandemic

The U.S. Agriculture Department will investigate why a surge in beef prices due to coronavirus hoarding did not translate into higher cattle prices for farmers, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.The investigation adds scr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020