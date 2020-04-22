Earth Day 2020: Today's Google Doodle is all about 'The Bee'

As the world observes the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Google has marked the special day with a doodle featuring one of the smallest and most critical organisms - the honey bee. Google on Wednesday, celebrated the golden jubilee of the annual Earth Day, with an animated illustration that explains the impact a single bee has on the plants and habitats it visits.

By clicking the Doodle, the page takes up a fun challenge where users can guide a bee from flower to flower, help in pollination and unlock facts about bees. "Did you know? Pollination by bees makes two-thirds of our world's crops possible," read the information flashed when the doodle is clicked.

"As well as 85 per cent of the world's flowering plants," it added. This year, the theme for Earth Day is the most pressing topic of the time -- climate action.

Earth Day is celebrated worldwide to demonstrate support for environmental protection, to celebrate the presence of life and nature around the planet. The day was proposed at the UNESCO conference in 1969 and the first Earth Day celebrations took place in 1970. (ANI)

